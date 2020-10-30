Friday: 12.1% daily rate; 11,848 tests, 1357 positive, 13 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 12.1%* Friday. There are 191 currently hospitalized (+7 change) with 29 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 11,848 tests, 1357 were positive. There were 13 new deaths (512 total). 7,275 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 11.5%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

11,848 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

857,502 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,357 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

42,483 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

12.10% – Daily Positivity Rate**

7,275 Total Active Cases

+504 Individuals from yesterday

836 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (699 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

34,696 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

191 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

+7 - Individuals from yesterday

13 – New Deaths*** (512 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 50s from Bottineau County.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 100s from Grant County.

Woman in her 80s from Logan County.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

Man in his 80s from Morton County.

Woman in her 80s from Morton County.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

Woman in her 80s from Mountrail County.

Man in his 30s from Rolette County.

Man in his 70s from Traill County.

Woman in her 80s from Traill County.

Woman in her 80s from Williams County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Adams County - 4

Barnes County – 10

Benson County - 5

Bottineau County – 16

Bowman County – 9

Burke County - 3

Burleigh County - 187

Cass County – 177

Cavalier County - 10

Dickey County – 25

Divide County - 6

Dunn County - 4

Eddy County – 7

Emmons County - 1

Foster County – 3

Golden Valley County - 2

Grand Forks County – 236

Grant County – 2

Hettinger County – 2

Kidder County - 3

LaMoure County – 6

McHenry County – 7

McIntosh County - 3

McKenzie County – 15

McLean County - 14

Mercer County - 9

Morton County – 79

Mountrail County – 21

Nelson County – 2

Oliver County - 1

Pembina County - 9

Pierce County - 17

Ramsey County – 14

Ransom County – 1

Renville County - 4

Richland County – 8

Rolette County – 31

Sargent County – 3

Sheridan County – 1

Sioux County - 7

Stark County – 60

Steele County - 6

Stutsman County – 13

Towner County - 3

Traill County - 30

Walsh County - 33

Ward County – 182

Wells County - 10

Williams County – 56

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

