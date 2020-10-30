Dickinson students hold mock election

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The voting age is 18, but that isn’t stopping Trinity Catholic School students in Dickinson from engaging in this year’s election.

Students participated in a mock election on Oct. 30, voting for federal, state, and local candidates just like any other valid elector.

“We’re hoping to get students excited about it now, so that when they do turn 18 and they can participate they will choose to do so. And they realize the importance, not just in the presidential election which we hear so much about, but how much state and local politics really can impact their lives,” said social studies teacher Amy Grinsteinner.

Amy Grinsteinner said many different students are working together to make the election happen.

She said her senior government students handed out ballots and organized the event, while math students will work to count the ballots and make graphs afterwards.

