Committee to recommend Minot Public Schools maintain in-person learning

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School Reintegration Committee will recommend that the district continue with in-person instruction and transportation, and put in place more limitations to building access, according to a letter Thursday from District Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

According to the letter sent to members of the Minot Public Schools community Thursday, the committee maintains that despite recent spikes in COVID-19 in Ward County, they are “not seeing evidence of mass spread in our schools.”

The letter indicates that, since the beginning of the school year, 105 students and 97 staff had tested positive for the virus as of Thursday.

According to the letter, 19 students and six staff tested positive this week.

On Thursday, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, announced that 21 counties, including Ward, would be switching to the orange risk level Friday.

The reintegration committee will recommend that no outside groups or organizations use school facilities, only using virtual presentations, encouraging virtual meetings where possible, and suspending class field trips until further notice.

The recommendations will be presented to the full school board at its next meeting Thursday, Nov. 5.

You can find the full letter here.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.