Bis-Man Transit to require masks on rides

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Starting Sunday, you must wear a mask to ride Bis-Man Transit.

That includes both fixed route and paratransit services.

Bus drivers will provide masks to those who don’t have one. Those who don’t follow the rule will be asked to leave.

Transit leaders say this falls in line with the city of Bismarck’s pandemic mitigation plan.

Children under two-years-old and people with medical conditions or disabilities preventing them from wearing coverings are exempt form this rule.

