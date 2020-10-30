BECEP moves indoor Halloween parade outside in light of COVID pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Teachers, staff and students in Bismarck Early Childhood Education Program, dressed in Halloween costumes and masks and headed outdoors for their annual Halloween parade this year.

Because of COVID-19 staff decided to space things out bit by having the parade outside on the playground instead of inside this year.

“We really felt like it was important to keep some of our traditions going this year, but knowing that we wanted to take some extra precautions to keep everybody safe, but still allow the kids to enjoy what a wonderful holiday Halloween is,” BECEP Head Start Coordinator Amanda Carlson.

Students received books that were made available through the Striving Readers Grant and the Bismarck Kiwanis Club’s Books or Treats program.

