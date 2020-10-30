Advertisement

BECEP moves indoor Halloween parade outside in light of COVID pandemic

Halloween parade
Halloween parade(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Teachers, staff and students in Bismarck Early Childhood Education Program, dressed in Halloween costumes and masks and headed outdoors for their annual Halloween parade this year.

Because of COVID-19 staff decided to space things out bit by having the parade outside on the playground instead of inside this year.

“We really felt like it was important to keep some of our traditions going this year, but knowing that we wanted to take some extra precautions to keep everybody safe, but still allow the kids to enjoy what a wonderful holiday Halloween is,” BECEP Head Start Coordinator Amanda Carlson.

Students received books that were made available through the Striving Readers Grant and the Bismarck Kiwanis Club’s Books or Treats program.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect arrested following investigation into explosives in Minot

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Minot Area Bomb Squad responded to both scenes and took custody of the explosive devices.

News

Kenmare Public Schools institutes mask mandate

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The mandate does extend to spectators during extracurricular activities such as sports, and has been included as part of the dress code.

News

Meet the candidates: District 8 House race

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Candidates running for the State Representative seat in District 8 will face a unique race this year.

News

Trinity Health discusses staffing needs, bed availability

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
North Dakota received $1.25 billion in federal dollars to help a number of different agencies during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Bank of North Dakota COVID-19 PACE Recovery II Program extended to November 30

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bank of North Dakota has a created a COVID-19 PACE Recovery II Program that assists North Dakota businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Wishek farmer wins FFA’s American Star Farmer award

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
A Wishek farmer and NDSU graduate won one of FFA’s highest honors at its virtual convention Wednesday.

News

Experts say season depression can be heightened during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Seasonal affective disorder is relatively common in North Dakota because of long, cold, and dark winters. That, coupled with a pandemic, can lead to bouts of depression.

News

U.S. economy has record breaking third quarter growth

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The U.S. economy surged in the third quarter following business reopenings from the pandemic. However, market experts say the record-breaking growth doesn’t mean we’re in the clear.

News

Missile from Minot Air Force Base involved in test launch in California

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The launch was only a test and a demonstration of the Air Force’s nuclear deterrents, and was not a response or reaction to world events or regional tensions.

News

Early voting recommendations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The Secretary of State’s office is recommending those that can should try to vote on Halloween.