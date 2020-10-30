Advertisement

Amazon.com Inc. announces construction of its first fulfillment center in ND

Photo: Amazon.com
Photo: Amazon.com(KNOE)
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum joined officials in Fargo Friday as Amazon.com Inc. announced the construction of its first fulfillment center in North Dakota, which will bring more than 500 full-time jobs to Fargo.

“This kind of innovation and technology that gives access to North Dakota small business resellers to sell to people around the world is fantastic,” said Burgum.

The 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center is expected to launch in 2021.

