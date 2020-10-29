Advertisement

Belcourt man arrested after a high-speed pursuit Wednesday afternoon

(KY3)
By Jordin Roberts
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 28-year-old Belcourt man was arrested Wednesday following a vehicle pursuit through multiple counties.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a trooper attempted to stop Waylon Zaste for going 95 in a 65 MPH zone near Wing on Wednesday.

The patrol said Zaste fled and pursuit was initiated on ND Highway 14. The vehicle reached speeds of 110 MPH.

Investigators said the driver dodged initial spike strips deployed on Highway 19, and was successfully spiked two miles south of Rugby.

The patrol indicated the driver continued to flee before the vehicle became disabled eight miles north of Rugby on Highway 3.

According to the patrol, 19-year-old Courtney Marie Handeland, of Belcourt, was a passenger in the vehicle and has been released without charges.

Zaste was driving with a suspended license and had active arrest warrants at the time of his arrest, according to the patrol.

He was taken to Pierce County Jail on charges of Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and Driving Under Suspension.

The NDHP was assisted by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Rugby Police Department, and the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot woman works with community to ‘put a pin’ in Parkinson’s disease

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
North Dakota has some of the highest numbers of residents with Parkinson’s disease—that’s according to the Midwest Parkinson’s Symposium.

News

Long term care centers prepare to receive COVID vaccines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
As drug makers rush to produce a COVID-19 vaccine, critical groups wait for their solution to the pandemic.

News

Minot businesswoman nominated for Time’s auto Dealer of the Year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Kathleen Gaddie, who owns and operates Ryan Chevrolet in Minot, is nominated for the national Auto Dealer of the Year.

News

Excess CARES Act money is distributed to counties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
State agencies have returned CARES Act funding they can’t spend by Dec. 30, leaving room for the money to be spent elsewhere.

Latest News

News

Counterfeit video games seized in Portal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Brumbaugh
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials seized counterfeit video games on Monday in Portal.

News

Voters in South Dakota, Montana to cast ballots deciding on legal cannabis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Cannabis laws may be rapidly changing in the Upper Midwest after the general election.

News

Bismarck strikes down penalties and fines to push mask strategy forward

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The Bismarck City Commission passed a revised pandemic mitigation plan last night, which includes a mask strategy.

News

ND reallocates $221 million of unspent CARES Act money

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
State Lawmakers have approved the reallocation of $221 million in unspent CARES Act money. The funds were turned back from state agencies who couldn’t spend all of their money by the Dec. 30 deadline.

News

Bismarck reacts to mask vote

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Now that Bismarck has adopted a mask mandate, residents and businesses must decide whether to comply or disobey. Since there’s no penalty for violating it, there’s plenty of confusion.

News

Dept. Human Services surveying parents about childcare during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The department of Human Services in North Dakota is running a survey this week to see how childcare is going during the pandemic.