Belcourt man arrested after a high-speed pursuit Wednesday afternoon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 28-year-old Belcourt man was arrested Wednesday following a vehicle pursuit through multiple counties.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a trooper attempted to stop Waylon Zaste for going 95 in a 65 MPH zone near Wing on Wednesday.

The patrol said Zaste fled and pursuit was initiated on ND Highway 14. The vehicle reached speeds of 110 MPH.

Investigators said the driver dodged initial spike strips deployed on Highway 19, and was successfully spiked two miles south of Rugby.

The patrol indicated the driver continued to flee before the vehicle became disabled eight miles north of Rugby on Highway 3.

According to the patrol, 19-year-old Courtney Marie Handeland, of Belcourt, was a passenger in the vehicle and has been released without charges.

Zaste was driving with a suspended license and had active arrest warrants at the time of his arrest, according to the patrol.

He was taken to Pierce County Jail on charges of Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and Driving Under Suspension.

The NDHP was assisted by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Rugby Police Department, and the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

