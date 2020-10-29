States differ on estimated COVID-19 vaccine timeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The COVID-19 vaccine is on track to be the fasted vaccine ever produced. But when can North Dakotans expect it?

Health officials have previously been told to brace for a vaccine before the November election, which is proving to be a false hope.

State Department of Health leaders are now estimating the first phase of a COVID-19 vaccine to come to North Dakota in December at the earliest, but are reluctant to pinpoint a date.

“That date has been pushed back and back and could be pushed back again. We do expect the amount of vaccine to be insufficient for the need. How long that situation will last...we don’t know,” said Dr. Stephen Pickard of the Vaccine Ethics Committee.

Dr. Pickard predicts the first phase of vaccines to go to front-line workers.

South Dakota health officials say they’re expecting vaccine distribution by mid-November.

Montana health officials submitted a statewide vaccination plan Monday, Oct. 26, but haven’t mentioned a timeline thus far.

Every state’s timeline is still dependent on when a vaccine is officially approved for use by the FDA.

