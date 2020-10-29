Stanley Cross Country’s Noah Rolfe honored at state level

STANLEY, N.D. (KMOT) – Stanley’s Noah Rolfe nailed down second place in the Class B boys cross country race as well as State Senior Athlete of the Year on Saturday.

Rolfe credited his teammates for helping him reach this level of success.

“Being a state placer takes a lot of work, and no doubt about it a team needs a group of hard-working athletes. They definitely helped me push through some of the pains during the season,” said Rolfe.

Rolfe said he hopes to run in college, and added that Stanley fans can expect a good team in the future featuring Colter Meiers and Josh Hetzel, among others who will put in the work during the off-season.

