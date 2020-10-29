Advertisement

St. Anthony man accused of raping teen in backyard

Thomas Bender
Thomas Bender(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Morton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old man Wednesday for sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Deputies say Thomas Bender was staying at a residence with one of the girls when he provided alcohol to her and two other minors in June.

According to the affidavit, two girls left the residence and retuned an hour later to find their 16-year-old friend laying in the backyard with no clothes on.

Deputies say the 16-year-old victim told them Bender had taken advantage of her and raped her.

She said Bender had apologized the next day.

Bender is charged with sexual assault and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

