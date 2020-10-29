Advertisement

Sports Spotlight: Tyger Frye

Sports Spotlight: Tyger Frye
Sports Spotlight: Tyger Frye(KFYR)
By Ryan Farrell
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. - You’ve heard the line “love at first sight”, that was true for Tyger Frye when the subject is Blue Hawks football.

One trip from Billings Senior High School to Dickinson State was all it took.

“I knew after my first time here talking with the coaches and just you know the team and the foundation of what they produce here you know I knew right away that I wanted someone that cared about me and wanted me here and I got that right away,” said Frye.

His first collegiate reception could not have gone any better.

“His very first catch of his college career is a touchdown and he’s kind of taken off from there he’s found a knack and ability to find the spots and catch the ball and got a good rapport with the quarterback and the other receivers and he’s a good leader out there for us,” Dickinson State Head Coach Pete Stanton said.

That first catch was the first step toward the DSU record book. Frye has the Hawks records for most yards and receptions in a game, plus most catches in a season and a career.

“There have been thousands of guys that have played receiver here it’s pretty humbling to know that I do have the most catches here but I mean I’ve never been a big numbers guy so I try to keep that in the back of my mind but of course it does make me happy and I have put in a lot of work so it’s awesome to get the accolade,” said Frye.

Frye might not be the fastest receiver on the field but his work ethic and technique help him get open.

“I think his leverage and his ability to get open he has got really good hips and has a unique ability to just find open spaces and get open he’s not going to be the fastest guy that’s going to burn by a corner back and go beat them down the field every time and he has a great ability to find the underneath and get leverage on defensive backs and he is able to just find his space and he has great hands,” said Stanton.

Frye and the Blue Hawks will play Valley City this Saturday

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Rugby Panthers girls cross country celebrate back-to-back state titles

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Ben Barr
The Rugby Panthers celebrated a Class B State Girls Cross Country Championship for the second year in a row on Saturday, led by Brooklyn Bartsch finishing in third place overall.

Sports

Stanley Cross Country’s Noah Rolfe honored at state level

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Ben Barr
Stanley’s Noah Rolfe nailed down second place in the Class B boys cross country race as well as State Senior Athlete of the Year on Saturday.

Sports

Playoff-bound Mandan Braves

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Farrell
After defeating the Jamestown Blue Jays on Saturday, the Mandan Braves earned a spot in the Triple A playoffs. The Braves head east to face an opponent they have become all too familiar with this time of year.

News

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: McKenna Rolland

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT
|
By Ben Barr
This week's United Community Bank Athlete of the Week is Glenburn senior middle hitter/blocker McKenna Rolland, who has stepped up into a leadership role for the Panthers volleyball team.

Latest News

Sports

Final AAA & AA Fb Polls

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT
Final AAA & AA Fb Polls

Sports

State Cross Country Results

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
The State Cross Country meets were held Saturday with Class A in Jamestown and Class B in Cooperstown.

Sports

Sports card industry is booming during pandemic

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Farrell
The pandemic caused an unfortunate downturn in a number of different industries. One of the exceptions is the business of sports cards.

News

St. John Woodchucks football seasons ends abruptly due to COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
|
By Ben Barr
St. John Public School announced Friday on social media that the Woodchucks football program cannot continue the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

News

Sports Spotlight Nathaniel Jilek

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Farrell
The Titans start the playoffs this weekend against Nedrose.

Sports

Jamestown Blue Jays vs. Mandan Braves football game postponed

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
The big game in Mandan will not take place Wednesday night.