Sports Spotlight: Tyger Frye

DICKINSON, N.D. - You’ve heard the line “love at first sight”, that was true for Tyger Frye when the subject is Blue Hawks football.

One trip from Billings Senior High School to Dickinson State was all it took.

“I knew after my first time here talking with the coaches and just you know the team and the foundation of what they produce here you know I knew right away that I wanted someone that cared about me and wanted me here and I got that right away,” said Frye.

His first collegiate reception could not have gone any better.

“His very first catch of his college career is a touchdown and he’s kind of taken off from there he’s found a knack and ability to find the spots and catch the ball and got a good rapport with the quarterback and the other receivers and he’s a good leader out there for us,” Dickinson State Head Coach Pete Stanton said.

That first catch was the first step toward the DSU record book. Frye has the Hawks records for most yards and receptions in a game, plus most catches in a season and a career.

“There have been thousands of guys that have played receiver here it’s pretty humbling to know that I do have the most catches here but I mean I’ve never been a big numbers guy so I try to keep that in the back of my mind but of course it does make me happy and I have put in a lot of work so it’s awesome to get the accolade,” said Frye.

Frye might not be the fastest receiver on the field but his work ethic and technique help him get open.

“I think his leverage and his ability to get open he has got really good hips and has a unique ability to just find open spaces and get open he’s not going to be the fastest guy that’s going to burn by a corner back and go beat them down the field every time and he has a great ability to find the underneath and get leverage on defensive backs and he is able to just find his space and he has great hands,” said Stanton.

Frye and the Blue Hawks will play Valley City this Saturday

