Rugby Panthers girls cross country celebrate back-to-back state titles

RUGBY, N.D. (KMOT) - The Rugby Panthers celebrated a Class B State Girls Cross Country Championship for the second year in a row on Saturday, led by Brooklyn Bartsch finishing in third place overall.

The team said it’s excited for what the future holds past the two titles.

“I never really thought top three was possible, but by the end of the year my goal was definitely top three,” said Bartsch, freshman.

“Looking at our roster, I think after I go they’re going to be good for a long time. We’ve got so many seventh graders that are working hard every day at practice and pushing themselves to be better. This year we had in our top seven runners at state we had two seventh graders,” said Quinn Neppl, junior.

Bartsch, Neppl, Hannah Senechal, Amelia Shepard, Ella Jacobson, Sara Schmaltz and Kendyl Hager finished in the top 50 in the State race held in Cooperstown.

