Playoff-bound Mandan Braves

MANDAN, N.D. - After defeating the Jamestown Blue Jays on Saturday, the Mandan Braves earned a spot in the Triple A playoffs. The Braves head east to face an opponent they have become all too familiar with this time of year.

“We get Fargo Davies for the third consecutive year of the playoffs and they are a really tough team to play they run an offense that they don’t see the course of the year they got big physical kids their quarterback is an outstanding athlete and they distribute the ball really well to a variety of kids offensively and they really rally to the ball well and play sound defense and get after you,” said Mandan Head Coach Todd Sheldon.

Senior Jaxon Duttenhefer believes the Braves and the Eagles play a similar style.

“Fargo Davies has been a really good team, a really good program especially the last three or four years I know it’s a new coaching staff this year but the players are relatively the same their quarterback Redi Hartness is always good Truman Werremeyer another NDSU commit out there too I mean he’s a phenomenal athlete and their line has always big they have always been physical they play a lot of the same ball that I think we do we want to hit you in the mouth we want to run you fast and hard and it’s a really good team out there,” Duttenhefer said.

The Braves and the Eagles are set to kickoff at 7 CT in Fargo this Friday.

