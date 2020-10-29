Advertisement

Oil, brine spill near Parshall

(KFYR)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A spill of roughly 420 barrels of brine and 100 barrels of oil was reported on Tuesday near Parshall.

The spill was reported by EOG Resources.

The cause of the spill was linked to a valve failure, which took place five miles northwest of Parshall.

State inspectors say the product was contained at the time it was reported and that the spill has been recovered.

