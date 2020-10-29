North Dakota cowboy poet Rodney Nelson dies

Bismarck, N.D. - A well-known North Dakota cowboy poet has died.

According to his obituary, Rodney Nelson passed away Wednesday at Bismarck’s Sanford hospital after a short battle with stage four liver cancer.

Nelson was a life-long North Dakotan; he grew up on the family ranch near Towner, attended NDSU and he and his wife, Teri, ranched near Almont. He was a rancher, brand inspector, cowboy poet and rodeo competitor.

He was a featured artist at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering many times and even appeared on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.

Nelson was 71.

