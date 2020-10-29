Advertisement

No trick-or-treating at Governors Residence puts damper on family tradition

Aubrey and Karli McCloud
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - BISMARCK, N.D. - Halloween will look at lot different this year.

While some families will trick or treat, the pandemic has others opting to start new traditions.

That includes Gov. Doug Burgum.

In a Facebook post, he said in accordance with CDC guidelines, they’re moving to a virtual costume contest instead of the traditional trick-or-treating at the Governor’s Residence.

Aubrey and Karli McCloud’s childhood memories are all here in these scrapbooks. Their favorite pages are the ones from Halloween.

“I like to look at the costumes I wore,” says 13-year-old Karli McCloud.

“Most of the years it’s a different costume every year,” adds her sister, 15-year-old Aubrey McCloud. “Some of them are ‘meh’ and some are cute.”

No matter the costume, every year, their first stop of the night, was at the governor’s mansion.

“Ever since we were little always went to the Governor’s house every year,” recalls Aubrey.

There are photos of the girls with every governor of their lifetime: governors John Hoeven, Jack Dalrymple and Doug Burgum.

“There was always a line, but you still got your own time. Not a lot of other states get to do that,” says Aubrey.

“They were really nice and willing to take pictures, but sometimes they gave us weird stuff like pencils and once I got honey,” says Karli.

But their mom knew then, and the girls realize now, the real treat wasn’t the stuff, but rather the memories. Memories that are now forever preserved in these scrapbooks.

To take part in the governor’s virtual costume contest, take a photo of your costumes, post it on social media, use the hashtag #HalloweenND and tag Governor Burgum or First Lady Kathryn Burgum.

They’ll be looking for the most creative and most North Dakotan outfits and will share their favorites on their social media pages.

