ND reallocates $221 million of unspent CARES Act money

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State Lawmakers have approved the reallocation of $221 million in unspent CARES Act money. The funds were turned back from state agencies who couldn’t spend all of their money by the Dec. 30 deadline.

But some Democratic lawmakers were still reluctant on reallocation.

They said they were against a $16 million Industrial Commission reallocation to oil companies.

“While I certainly understand the math works out to help with additional revenue into the future, we have a crisis on our hands now,” said Rep. Josh Boschee, D-Fargo.

However, the majority of lawmakers voted with a sense of urgency. They said moving the funds to agencies who are in need and can spend the money by the deadline is essential.

