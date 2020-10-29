Advertisement

ND Congressmen to FEMA: accept Minot’s appeal of flood risk map

North Dakota's congressional delegation is pushing FEMA to accept Minot's appeal of a flood insurance rate map, in an effort to save residents money on their insurance premiums.
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – North Dakota’s congressional delegation is pushing FEMA to accept Minot’s appeal of a flood insurance rate map, in an effort to save residents money on their insurance premiums.

Organizers with the major flood protection project for the area contend that the flow rates for a “100-year flood event” should be lower than they are set. They argue it should be set at 8,000 cubic feed per second, rather than 10,000.

In a joint letter sent to FEMA, Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, said in part:

“Having a more accurate assessment of the flood risk is vital to both preventing such a substantial price increase, as well as allowing the City to have access to the information it needs to make well-informed mitigation efforts.”

Residents also have the option of grandfathering in rates through the newly-mapped procedure program.

The full letter from the delegation can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

