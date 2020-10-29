Advertisement

Mother splits time at four facilities to help during COVID-19


Lindsey Hysjulien works from home as a consultant.(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the overwhelming amount of COVID-19 cases in the state, part time medical staff are being asked to fill in at multiple facilities, and in a variety of roles.

In July, she volunteered to go part-time at a clinic to cover another therapists maternity leave.

As COVID-19 cases increased, other therapists were forced to quarantine, and facilities leaned on Hysjulien to fill the empty roles.

She found herself working nearly every day, splitting her time between four facilities.

In July, Hysjulien started a new routine.

“I knew my availability allowed me to help out, and I would have had a hard time saying no,” said Hysjulien.

Grabbing a jacket and heading out the door to a new facility, every day.

The first stop, Knife River Care Center in Beulah, were Hysjulien has worked part-time for 21 years.

“Our staff has sacrificed a lot. But they have taken responsibility that they are a health care worker and that’s something as health care workers that we have to do,” said Blake Kragnes, Administrator for the Knife River Care Center.

Knife River went a long time without a case, and was the last nursing home in the state to report a positive case.

Across town at the Coal Country Community Health Center, medical staff are required to wear masks and face shields.

“I had the sweetest patient, and she knew it was my last day. She said ‘can I give you a hug? Or aren’t you allowed to do that?’ and we forget about those little things in life,” said Hysjulien.

10 miles back to Hazen, Hysjulien worked with in and out patients at the Sakakawea Medical Center almost every day in August.

In the mix of driving back and forth from Beulah to Hazen, Hysjulien got a call from Minot Health and Rehab.

“I ended up driving up there and helping them any days that I had free,” said Hysjulien.

The facility has had more than a dozen COVID-19 related deaths.

“You’re use to providing care to them and then just out of the blue they may get ill and some pass away and some don’t,” said Jason Garcia, Executive Director of the Minot Heath and Rehab.

Hysjulien had to say goodbye to her favorite resident inside those walls.

“It breaks my heart that they have passed away and that they are no longer with us and brightening our days,” said Hysjulien.

Hysjulien is now settling back into her normal life.

Putting the pieces of her family back together, after being on the road for three months.

Hysjulien is able to return to her role as a full-time mother because Minot’s Occupational Therapist returned from quarantine and the Minot Heath and Rehab center hired a second therapist.

In Beulah and Hazen, therapists have also returned from their quarantine status.

