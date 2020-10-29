Advertisement

Missile from Minot Air Force Base involved in test launch in California

The launch was only a test and a demonstration of the Air Force's nuclear deterrents, and was not a response or reaction to world events or regional tensions.(U.S. Air Force photo by Michael Peterson)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - An unarmed Minuteman II Intercontinental Ballistic Missile from the 91st Missile Wing was launched during an operational test early Thursday morning in California.

According to Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center Public Affairs, the missile was equipped with a single test reentry vehicle.

The missile was launched shortly before 12:27 a.m. PT from Vandenberg Air Force Base, and traveled roughly 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

The launch was only a test and a demonstration of the Air Force’s nuclear deterrents, and was not a response or reaction to world events or regional tensions. The tests are routinely conducted throughout the year.

U.S. Air Force photo by Michael Peterson

