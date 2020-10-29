Advertisement

Minot woman works with community to ‘put a pin’ in Parkinson’s disease

Midwest Parkinson's Symposium
Midwest Parkinson's Symposium(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota has some of the highest numbers of residents with Parkinson’s disease—that’s according to the Midwest Parkinson’s Symposium.

A woman in Minot is hoping to “put a pin” in the disease by rolling out a new support group with help from the community.

Both Holly Jacobs and her husband suffer from Parkinson’s.

“Eventually, my symptoms started getting worse, and I had nowhere to turn. I started to look for support groups,” said Jacobs.

Although there is a Parkinson’s support group at an assisted living facility in Minot, Jacobs said she wanted to start one that included exercises, a recommended remedy to help slow the disease.

“We are trying to bring in Taekwondo, noncontact boxing, and hopefully a dancing program,” said Jacobs. Jacobs partnered with the Minot YMCA to offer the classes.

To fund the program, businesses and Minot residents purchased bowling pins donated by North Hill Bowl and decorated them for the “Parkie Pin Challenge.”

“We have plenty of old pins that get beat up, so what a good way to repurpose them by donating them to a great cause,” said North Hill Bowl Assistant Manager Rory Selk.

Nature’s Nook Children’s Toys & Books also helped by providing arts and crafts.

“I volunteered to have anybody that buys a pin come in and use my supplies to decorate it for free,” said Nature’s Nook Children’s Toys & Books Owner Deb Peery.

Jacobs collected 20 bowling pins from the community and displayed them Wednesday at the Minot Library.

She said she is grateful for the donations and plans on hosting more fundraisers to keep the support group and classes going. “I want to incorporate fun for us. I say stop Parkin and start living. That’s my motto,” said Jacobs.

The public can vote on their favorite pin, donate, and purchase the pins through the Shakin' Parkinson’s Up Facebook page.

Voting ends Nov. 8.

Winners will be announced on Nov. 12, and given prizes at the YMCA at 3:30 p.m.

Jacobs will also be presenting a check to the YMCA.

