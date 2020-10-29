Advertisement

Minot Men’s Winter Refuge unveils new logo

Minot Men's Winter Refuge
Minot Men's Winter Refuge(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Men’s Winter Refuge recently updated their logo.

Mike Zimmer, the Executive Director of the refuge, said that the new logo has the familiar elements of the old logo, and reflects all of the year round services that are a part of their mission.

The design was created by Kristen Dionne from Engage Marketing.

Image courtesy: Mike Zimmer

