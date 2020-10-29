Advertisement

Minot educators teach the next generation of voters

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 29, 2020
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - This election season, teachers across the Magic City are using the opportunity to teach their students about the history of elections and the importance of them.

For eighth grader Ellie Schaefer, the upcoming election has been a popular topic discussed among her friends and classmates.

“Elections have and that kind of presidents and that, definitely comes up a lot at school,” said Ellie.

It’s given teachers, like Rachelle Lamoureux, a timely opportunity to teach their students about the role elections play in our country.

“This year because it so much out in the forefront. Whether it the newspapers, on social media, on television. The kids are really aware that it is an election year and so it is an opportunity to dig a little deeper than we would on a non-election year,” said Lamoureux.

Students are able to learn about historical events and information in the constitution and apply it to real life.

“Right now, as we are learning about the causes of the American revolution, their making parallels with the protesting that happened in Boston which was the hotbed of protest in the 1760s and 70s with today’s protest,” said Lamoureux.

Ellie said the history has given her perspective on the events of today.

“It’s been really great getting to watch stuff at home and on the news and then coming to school and just being able to talk about it and really understand what is going on,” said Ellie.

Both students and teachers agree that learning about the history of elections and their importance is extremely important at all ages.

“The more you can involve those students and what they are hearing at home and talking more in depth about it at school, i think is important at any age really,” said Tracy Nissen, a fifth-grade teacher at John Hoeven Elementary.

Helping pave the way for a brighter future with the next generation of voters.

Both teachers are planning to hold special election activities with their students on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Some are looking at having their students participate in a mock election.

