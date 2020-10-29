Minot businesswoman nominated for Time’s auto Dealer of the Year

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Every year Time magazine selects the auto dealer of the year. Every state usually nominates one dealership owner for the honor based on their success and philanthropy.

Kathleen Gaddie owns and operates Ryan Chevrolet in Minot. She is North Dakota’s nominee for the second time.

In 2010 she made it to the final four in the selection, as did her father James Ryan in 1968.

Gaddie said she learned everything from him.

“He said, ‘Kathy, it is so important that you take care of Minot and the surrounding area because they have taken such good care of us.’ So I have tried to remember that and carry on that legacy of my father to this day,” said Kathleen Gaddie, nominee.

The final selection will happen in a virtual conference in February.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.