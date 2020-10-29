Excess CARES Act money is distributed to counties

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State agencies have returned CARES Act funding they can’t spend by Dec. 30, leaving room for the money to be spent elsewhere.

Lawmakers in North Dakota approved an additional $25 million to be sent to counties in need.

In Your News Leader’s viewing area, Adams, Bowman, Burke, Divide, Emmons, Golden Valley, Kidder, Logan, McIntosh, McHenry, Oliver, Pierce, and Renville counties will all receive $150,000-$500,000.

Billings, Bottineau, Mountrail, and Rolette counties will receive anywhere from $500,000-$900,000 with Dunn, McLean, and Mercer counties receiving $1.5-$2 million.

Burleigh County is set to receive about $4.3 million and Morton County will get nearly $2.7 million.

The money is meant to assist in reducing property tax expenses.

Morton County officials said funding boost will help them reduce the money needed for property tax by 3.4%.

