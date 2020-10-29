Advertisement

Early voting recommendations

Early voting sign
Early voting sign(KWQC)
By John Salling
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Counties control a lot of the details for how the elections are run statewide.

Under state law early voting could begin as much as 15 days before election day. At least one county won’t open early voting until Monday. The Secretary of State’s office is recommending those that can should try to vote on Halloween.

“Saturday, intuitively, tends to be a slower day so if your county has early voting Saturday it might be a better day than to try and go Monday. Monday would be very busy I would suspect,” said Brian Newby, election director.

Newby also wanted to remind people that statewide North Dakota will have about half as many polling locations as they had in 2016.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U.S. economy has record breaking third quarter growth

Updated: moments ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The U.S. economy surged in the third quarter following business reopenings from the pandemic. However, market experts say the record-breaking growth doesn’t mean we’re in the clear.

News

Missile from Minot Air Force Base involved in test launch in California

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The launch was only a test and a demonstration of the Air Force’s nuclear deterrents, and was not a response or reaction to world events or regional tensions.

News

States differ on estimated COVID-19 vaccine timeline

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Every state’s timeline is still dependent on when a vaccine is officially approved for use by the FDA.

News

Minot educators teach the next generation of voters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Students are able to learn about historical events and information in the constitution and apply it to real life.

Latest News

News

North Dakota cowboy poet Rodney Nelson dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
A well-known North Dakota cowboy poet has died.

News

ND Congressmen to FEMA: accept Minot’s appeal of flood risk map

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
North Dakota’s congressional delegation is pushing FEMA to accept Minot’s appeal of a flood insurance rate map, in an effort to save residents money on their insurance premiums.

News

St. Anthony man accused of raping teen in backyard

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Morton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old man Wednesday for sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

News

Oil, brine spill near Parshall

Updated: 5 hours ago
A spill of roughly 420 barrels of brine and 100 barrels of oil was reported on Tuesday near Parshall.

News

No trick-or-treating at Governors Residence puts damper on family tradition

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Halloween will look at lot different this year.

News

Belcourt man arrested after a high-speed pursuit Wednesday afternoon

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jordin Roberts
The NDHP was assisted by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Rugby Police Department, and the ND Game and Fish Department.