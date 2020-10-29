Early voting recommendations

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Counties control a lot of the details for how the elections are run statewide.

Under state law early voting could begin as much as 15 days before election day. At least one county won’t open early voting until Monday. The Secretary of State’s office is recommending those that can should try to vote on Halloween.

“Saturday, intuitively, tends to be a slower day so if your county has early voting Saturday it might be a better day than to try and go Monday. Monday would be very busy I would suspect,” said Brian Newby, election director.

Newby also wanted to remind people that statewide North Dakota will have about half as many polling locations as they had in 2016.

