Donations, labor lead to new gazebo for Rosehill Cemetery

MINOT, N.D. – Rosehill Memorial Cemetery was able to add a new feature to its property thanks to the generosity of local residents and businesses.

Superintendent Rod Roteliuk said people have been asking for a place to sit or get out of the rain while visiting their loved ones.

Last year, when they received a $10,000 donation from the Weber family, they decided to build a gazebo.

Roteliuk said when those funds got tight Craig Monuments in Velva along with Flores Concrete Construction, Inc. and Souris Valley Read Mix pitched in to help see the project through.

“People came in with some generous donations of the labor of course, and the concrete, the benches, and made it all possible, and it actually turned out to be a good bit under the original budget,” said Roteliuk.

Work on the gazebo started this spring and wrapped up in August.

Roteliuk said he is thankful to the community for their support.

