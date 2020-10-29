District #1 receives grant to expand STEM program

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston Public School District #1 received an $11,865 grant that teachers will use to buy STEM equipment for elementary students.

The district’s Science Technology Engineering and Math, or STEM, program focuses mostly on middle and high school students.

Now, teachers think it’s important that students start coding and exploring technology in grades as early as Kindergarten.

“Broadening our students horizons, especially in the elementary school. coding, you know web design, things like that. I think that it’s important that we start at a younger age, because it’s going to increase creativity and their 21st Century skills,” said Curriculum Director Dr. Victoria Arneson.

This is the second year the district has received the Equinor STEM Education Fellowship grant. It’s available to any teacher in Williams, McKenzie, and Mountrail county.

