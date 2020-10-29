Dept. Human Services surveying parents about childcare during pandemic

MINOT, N.D. – The department of Human Services in North Dakota is running a survey this week to see how childcare is going during the pandemic.

The survey is open to North Dakota parents of children birth through age 12. They are looking for what types of childcare you’ve used before and during the outbreak. They are also asking after the general impact of the disease on your family.

“It’s a really critical bit of community infrastructure, anybody who wants to/needs to go to work oftentimes will need access to quality childcare, and it’s hard to make sure it’s affordable for families,” said Jessica Thomasson, executive policy director.

They hope to see a couple thousand responses from across the state by Sunday.

To take the survey go to www.ndchildcare.org.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.