Counterfeit video games seized in Portal

PORTAL, N.D. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials seized counterfeit video games on Monday at the Portal Port of Entry.

Officials said the games were found in a rail container.

They said if the video games had been genuine, and sold at their suggested retail price, they would have sold for a total of more than $181,000.

Customs said that counterfeit merchandise damages the U.S. economy, and threatens the health of Americans.

