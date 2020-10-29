Counterfeit video games seized in Portal
PORTAL, N.D. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials seized counterfeit video games on Monday at the Portal Port of Entry.
Officials said the games were found in a rail container.
They said if the video games had been genuine, and sold at their suggested retail price, they would have sold for a total of more than $181,000.
Customs said that counterfeit merchandise damages the U.S. economy, and threatens the health of Americans.
