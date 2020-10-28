Advertisement

YMCA adds new air purification system to facility to keep members safe

YMCA
YMCA(Minot YMCA)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota’s Economic Resiliency Grant has been helping businesses and organizations keep their doors open during the pandemic. 

A Minot business was recently awarded this grant and has made many upgrades to better the safety of their members.

This year has been difficult for the YMCA in Minot. At the beginning of the pandemic, they had to shut down for more than 50 days. Once they reopened, they saw a substantial loss in membership.

“It was a sizeable impact. We lost about 2,000 members. We generally have right around 8,500 to 8,600. So, it was a sizeable loss of membership for us,” said Roger Mazurek, Minot YMCA Executive Director.

After reopening, the YMCA has made many updates to their facility, including their latest addition of UV air purifiers called PureAir.

The YMCA applied for a grant from the Economic Resiliency funding and was given more than $70,000, which helped purchase the state-of-the-art air purification system.

The air system creates hydroperoxides that clean the air.

“What happens is that combination is able to kill microbials on surfaces and in the air. So, it reduces viruses, bacteria, mold, odors, and creates a cleaner air system,” said Mazurek.

These air systems are placed in high-traffic zones in the facility like the workout room, group exercise rooms, and children’s areas.

The YMCA also uses a fogger to clean the facility daily.

They hope with these updates, members feel safe to get active again.

Photo courtesy: Minot YMCA

