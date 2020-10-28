Williston Walmart employee wins national recipe contest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Walmart worker in Williston recently won a national recipe contest hosted by the retail giant.

Debi Rolston has been a Walmart Associate for 13 years, and submitted a recipe that has been passed down in her family for generations.

Debi said she didn’t expect to be one of three winners in the country when she submitted her Upper Michigan Pasties recipe a month ago. Debi grew up in Michigan, and said winning is even more special because of the memories she associates with the recipe.

“When I was a little kid, I used to help my great grandmother and my grandmother make them. We’d go stay at her place for like two weeks in the summer, and she would let us help her roll out the dough and stuff them. It’s something, you know, you’ll never forget,” said Associate Cookoff Contest Winner Debi Rolston.

She said winning the contest has encouraged her to submit the savory pastry recipe in other contests, and help others to buy into new opportunities.

“I plan on coaxing my co-workers to join things like this. Like me, most of them are chicken to try anything, go out of your comfort zone, you know? But it was really a wonderful experience,” said Debi.

Debi’s prize includes receiving new kitchen cookware and utensils, and participating in a cooking classes with the chefs who judged the recipes.

Debi was one of two million Walmart Associates who were invited to submit a recipe for the contest.

Recipe courtesy of Debi Rolston:

Upper Michigan Pasties

Ingredient List

2 c. Water

2 c. Shortening

6 c. All-purpose Flour

Dash of Salt

Onion, diced

Rutabaga, diced

3 lbs. of potatoes, diced into 1/4 inch cubes

Carrots, sliced

Garlic Powder

Pepper

Dash of Vinegar

Ground Pork

Ground Chuck

1 Egg, beaten

Butter

Recipe Instructions

Bring water to a boil, then add shortening; mix until melted

Add flour one cup at a time, until there’s a soft dough that forms a ball

Cover the dough and refrigerate for 1 –1. hours

While the dough is chilling, chop vegetables

Brown pork and beef; season with garlic powder, pepper, and a dash of vinegar

Remove dough from fridge and divide it into 12 balls; flour your counter and roll out each ball into an 8″ circle

Use 1 –1. cup of the meat mixture and place in the center of each circle

Add a dab of butter to the top and fold the dough over; seal with a fork

Use the beaten egg to brush the top

Bake in oven for 1 hour

Serve with coleslaw and caramel salted brownies

