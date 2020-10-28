Advertisement

White Shield community virtually tours new facilities

By Faith Hatton
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WHITE SHIELD, N.D. (KMOT) – Community leaders in White Shield gathered Wednesday to commemorate the completion of yet another phase of development in its Master Plan.

The plan aims to bring new resources and amenities to the area.

Residents of White Shield are celebrating the second completed phase of a three-phase improvement plan for the school district.

“I know right now at this point we have 23 kindergartners. I think that’s probably one of the highest that we’ve had for some time now,” said White Shield Schools Superintendent Wayne Fox.

Wednesday’s limited gathering was held to commemorate a completed bus garage and a nearly completed preschool for the area.

Leaders said the infrastructure located in rural areas will help strengthen the reservation.

“The strategy has always been if we can build infrastructure in outlying areas then in will come the other development: economic development and other development on a wide scale," said MHA Chairman Mark Fox.

The event was held along social distancing guidelines, and others were able to watch on Facebook.

Following last week’s mask mandate on the Fort Berthold Reservation, tribal leaders said they wanted to ensure the community could still be a part of the celebration from a safe distance.

“A virtual tour was probably something that we wanted to make sure happened for the people of White Shield and not only for White Shield but for the entire reservation,” said White Shield Council Representative Fred Fox.

For now members of the school board said they are grateful that community needs can now be met close to home.

“It’s going to be awesome for these young kids, they’ll get to see firsthand the big school. They’ll see the older students, first graders second graders and as they trickle in, I think it’ll be a great transition,” said Wayne Fox.

Phase three of the plan involves finishing the Ralph wells Junior Community center which will feature a gym, indoor track, indoor pool and movie theatre.

The center is expected to be complete in Fall of 2021.

Other developments were also given attention such as the White Shield Public Safety building which will allow ambulances, fire and policemen to operate and respond to area emergencies.

That building is set to be complete in May of 2021.

