Wednesday: 10.2% daily rate; 8,026 tests, 781 positive, 12 deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 10.2%* Wednesday. There are 178 currently hospitalized (+17 change) with 32 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 8,026 tests, 781 were positive. There were 12 new deaths (488 total). 6,247 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 9.7%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

8,026 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

837,117 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

781 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

39,907 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

10.24% – Daily Positivity Rate**

6,247 Total Active Cases

-68 Individuals from yesterday

833 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (549 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

33,172 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

178 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

+17 - Individuals from yesterday

12 – New Deaths*** (488 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 30s from Benson County.
  • Man in his 60s from Burleigh County.
  • Woman in her 90s from LaMoure County.
  • Woman in her 100s from LaMoure County.
  • Man in his 90s from LaMoure County.
  • Man in his 80s from Logan County.
  • Man in his 70s from Mountrail County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Ward County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Ward County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 80s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County - 1
  • Barnes County - 5
  • Bottineau County – 10
  • Bowman County – 1
  • Burke County - 5
  • Burleigh County - 147
  • Cass County – 134
  • Cavalier County - 3
  • Dickey County – 3
  • Divide County – 2
  • Dunn County - 1
  • Eddy County – 5
  • Emmons County - 2
  • Foster County – 5
  • Grand Forks County – 29
  • Grant County – 1
  • Hettinger County – 1
  • LaMoure County – 2
  • Logan County - 2
  • McHenry County – 6
  • McIntosh County - 1
  • McKenzie County – 24
  • McLean County - 8
  • Mercer County - 4
  • Morton County – 39
  • Mountrail County – 19
  • Pembina County - 5
  • Pierce County - 5
  • Ramsey County – 6
  • Ransom County – 5
  • Richland County – 7
  • Rolette County – 21
  • Sargent County – 1
  • Sheridan County – 4
  • Sioux County - 1
  • Stark County – 13
  • Stutsman County – 37
  • Towner County - 3
  • Traill County - 6
  • Walsh County - 18
  • Ward County – 140
  • Wells County - 17
  • Williams County – 32

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

