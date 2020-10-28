Advertisement

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: McKenna Rolland

This week's United Community Bank Athlete of the Week is Glenburn senior middle hitter/blocker McKenna Rolland, who has stepped up into a leadership role for the Panthers volleyball team.
This week's United Community Bank Athlete of the Week is Glenburn senior middle hitter/blocker McKenna Rolland, who has stepped up into a leadership role for the Panthers volleyball team.(none)
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENBURN, N.D. (KMOT) – McKenna Rolland said she loves the energy of high school volleyball.

“I just love how intense it is and the excitement. The crowd cheers when you get a kill or when you get a good pass, dig, or block. It’s just a fun game,” said Rolland, Glenburn senior middle hitter/blocker.

Rolland has stepped up into a leadership role for the Panthers, something her teammates said they appreciate.

“She’s helped me a lot with blocking and hitting, and she’s really good at it so her helping me has helped me a lot,” said Emma Jones, seventh grade middle/outside hitter.

“Just getting them to where they want to be and seeing the smiles on their faces after they do something that I helped them with is just awesome,” said Rolland.

Glenburn Coach Katie Dufner said Rolland’s knowledge of the game has been second-to-none.

“Players like McKenna are really fun to coach because I just tell her ‘hey, go do this’ and she’ll go do it. It’s something I’ve never really seen before, and I’ve been around athletes for a long time,” said Dufner.

As her senior season winds down, Rolland said she’s going to leave it all out on the court.

“It’s going to be so sad playing our last game, but I’m going to give every game like it’s my last,” said Rolland.

Rolland said she hopes to play college volleyball and pursue a nursing career.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Registration open for spring 2021 semester at Minot State University

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Students will have the choice between online, HyFlex and face to face classes going into the Spring semester.

News

Minot Public Library looking for feedback from public

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Salling
The Minot Public Library has adopted many programs for safety during the coronavirus outbreak, but they wanted to ask the public how they’re doing so far.

News

Meet the candidates: District 40 House race

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
In the District 40 House race, Incumbents Randy Schobinger and Matthew Ruby are being challenged by Democratic candidates Robert Kibler and Kalyn Dewitt.

News

Lefse facemasks sell like hotcakes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
One Fargo store has found a way to have a little fun with mask wearing, while celebrating Scandinavian culture.

Latest News

News

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe issues mask mandate within reservation boundaries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman, Mike Faith, singed an executive order Tuesday requiring face mask to be worn within reservation boundaries.

News

Football Forfeit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
For the second week in a row, COVID-19 has forced a team to forfeit a playoff football game.

News

Could the ND Legislature change in 2020?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
It’s no secret that North Dakota’s legislature is predominantly Republican, and has been for many years. However, it wasn’t always that way.

News

Woes of a Road Game for the Lions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Greg Beesley
Helmet, shoulder pads, cleats; just a few of the required elements to play football, but what happens when the weather conditions help make that gear go away?

News

Sweet Briar School students receive toy trucks from Hess Corporation to learn STEM

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Students at Sweet Briar School in Mandan received toy truck donations from the Hess Corporation in North Dakota.

News

Bismarck Public Schools update hybrid model of instruction

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck Public Schools administrators said starting Nov. 2, middle schools will make changes to the hybrid model so students can log into live classes any time during their days at home.