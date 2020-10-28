United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: McKenna Rolland

GLENBURN, N.D. (KMOT) – McKenna Rolland said she loves the energy of high school volleyball.

“I just love how intense it is and the excitement. The crowd cheers when you get a kill or when you get a good pass, dig, or block. It’s just a fun game,” said Rolland, Glenburn senior middle hitter/blocker.

Rolland has stepped up into a leadership role for the Panthers, something her teammates said they appreciate.

“She’s helped me a lot with blocking and hitting, and she’s really good at it so her helping me has helped me a lot,” said Emma Jones, seventh grade middle/outside hitter.

“Just getting them to where they want to be and seeing the smiles on their faces after they do something that I helped them with is just awesome,” said Rolland.

Glenburn Coach Katie Dufner said Rolland’s knowledge of the game has been second-to-none.

“Players like McKenna are really fun to coach because I just tell her ‘hey, go do this’ and she’ll go do it. It’s something I’ve never really seen before, and I’ve been around athletes for a long time,” said Dufner.

As her senior season winds down, Rolland said she’s going to leave it all out on the court.

“It’s going to be so sad playing our last game, but I’m going to give every game like it’s my last,” said Rolland.

Rolland said she hopes to play college volleyball and pursue a nursing career.

