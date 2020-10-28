Advertisement

Turtle Mountain Tribal Headquarters building closed until Friday

The Turtle Mountain Tribal Headquarters building will be closed until Friday, Oct. 30.
By Faith Hatton
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Turtle Mountain Tribal Headquarters building is now closed to the general public and all non essential employees, following a possible positive COVID test among a tribal employees.

The building will be closed until Friday, Oct. 30.

This will allow the Tribal Deep Clean Crew to sanitize the building.

Tribal finance will have the north entrance open for check pickup, and fuel assistance will be open for application drop-off on the south side of the building.

Tribal members are encouraged to take this seriously and continue to follow the mask mandate and maintain healthy habits.

