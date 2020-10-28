Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation unlocks endowment

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On our 26th president’s birthday on Tuesday, the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation made a big announcement.

It says it received $100 million in commitments, unlocking the state’s $50 million endowment approved during the last legislative session. As part of that legislation, the Foundation will also pay $300,000 to the city of Dickinson and dedicate $10 million to establish T.R. Scholars and digitize T.R.'s archives.

In the press release, it says nearly every donor has roots in North Dakota.

The Foundation approved a design by Norwegian architecture firm, Snøhetta, in September. Now, with $150 million pledged, the library is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Members say they’ll continue with the capital campaign through March, but the planning and fundraising will continue far beyond that date. The Foundation says it will collect public input from residents across the state on all the different aspects of the project, with hopes of breaking ground by 2025.

Visit trlibrary.com for more details about the project and how to get involved.

