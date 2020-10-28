Advertisement

Surrey Public School grades 7-12 moving to virtual for two weeks

Surrey Public Schools
Surrey Public Schools(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SURREY, N.D. – Surrey Public Schools grades 7-12 will move to virtual learning for two weeks starting Thursday, Oct. 29, according to Superintendent David Gerding.

Gerding said the move is due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases and student quarantines.

The virtual learning will run through Wednesday, Nov. 11, with in-person instruction slated to resume Thursday, Nov. 12, according to the superintendent.

Crews will conduct a deep cleaning of the high school facilities, according to Gerding.

He said the elementary school will continue with face-to-face instruction during this time.

