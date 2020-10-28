Advertisement

Surrey City Council discusses need for complaint, discipline policies

Surrey City Council(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURREY, N.D. – Surrey residents said issues have been cropping up for the last year and a half. In a special meeting Tuesday night, the city took the first steps towards a possible solution.

Council members said that there isn’t a process for filing complaints on the aldermen or mayor, and that there isn’t a measure for disciplining one of those elected officials for behaving inappropriately other than ejecting them from a meeting.

Council members moved to create a proposed ordinance for how to file a complaint to the city. The proposal would see all complaints go to the city administrator first, and anything about the mayor or a city council member would be passed on to the city council for action.

This process is seen by some as the first step in solving city issues.

“We could certainly use a policy that deals with how council members treat one another and the general public. There have been questions as to expectations of council behavior on how to handle issues, and doing so in a professional and respectful manner,” Said Karla Walsh, resident.

One council member spoke on camera and two off camera as to what is happening at the city council and what has lead the group to this point.

“It’s been a continual two year boiling point I think, if you want to call it that, where now we have a pair of new council members on the council. I think we’ll get through it. We just need to work together as a team and we should be ok,” said Steve Fennewald, alderman.

Council members said they wanted to bring this up at a special meeting without public comment to help get things started.

The proposed ordinance will be brought up at the next regular city council meeting, but will need to be read at two meetings before it can pass, and is only one piece to a puzzle that may solve city issues.

