Reminder to update information before heading to polls

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and Secretary of State are reminding people to update their information before election day.

North Dakota requires proof of address, like an in-state identification card, to confirm where you should be voting, and track whether you have already voted.

North Dakota does not use a voter registration system. Instead, the Secretary of State’s office uses DOT records to confirm where someone lives, so no out of state licenses are accepted.

“In most cases your driver’s license is your identity. So every time you go and update your address online we send that information to the secretary of state that evening. So they will have that information for the next day,” said Brad Schaffer, DOT.

If you’ve moved either within North Dakota or from another state to North Dakota, you have 10 days to update your license.

If you already use a North Dakota driver’s license you can update your address online, and even though the card says something different, you will still be able to vote in your area.

If you do it by Nov. 2 you will still be able to vote on election day.

“If you don’t have your ID but you have lived in the state for 30 days you still can vote. It’ll be set aside, go get your license, and then show it back to the auditor and they’ll be able to present it to canvas and count it,” said Brian Newby, Election Director.

More than 200,000 North Dakotans have voted so far.

Newby said he hopes to see more than three hundred thousand at the end of election day.

Polling location details are different this year than from previous elections.

Make sure to check online where to cast your ballot at www.vote.nd.gov.

