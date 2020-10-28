Advertisement

Registration open for spring 2021 semester at Minot State University

Minot State University
Minot State University(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Class registration for the spring 2021 semester at Minot State University is now open.

After having to switch fully to online courses earlier this year due to COVID and having the option to return to campus for the start of the semester, students will have to decide not only what classes they are taking, but what format those classes will be in.

Students will have the choice between online, HyFlex and face to face classes going into the Spring semester.

With priority registration beginning Tuesday, students will have the chance to decide what formats work best for them during COVID.

According to faculty with the Center for Extended Learning, the university saw an increase in enrollment in online classes between the spring and fall semesters, with 33% of enrolled MSU students switching to online courses, and 45% of students favoring the combination HyFlex learning model.

Students said they are grateful to have the options to pick which format works best for them.

“I really like being in a classroom where you get to engage with your classmates but for the safety of everything I think it would be wise to switch online if you can. So I feel like Minot State made the best of both positions,” said graduate student Aileen Cheong.

Faculty also said the university is prepared to return fully online courses if they need to, but for now, the Spring semester is set to start with all three class models on Jan. 11, 2021, after 4 p.m.

More information on Minot State University Spring 2021 registration can be found here.

Your News Leader will have more on the story on the Night Report on KMOT.

