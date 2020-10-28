North Dakota veteran honored with keys to new car

BISMARCK, N.D. – A North Dakota veteran who has been honored for his bravery with America’s highest and most-prestigious personal military decoration, now has the keys to a brand new car.

Wells Fargo and Eide Chrysler teamed up with Military Warriors Support Foundation Tuesday to do something special for Clint Romesha. The businesses helped the nonprofit give away a car to the hero.

Clint Romesha grew up in a military family. He followed in their footsteps and joined the U.S. Army in 1999, at age 18.

Romesha served for 10 years, receiving many awards from a Purple Heart to the Medal of Honor from President Barack Obama.

Multiple local groups have now come together to commemorate his service as well. Representatives from Wells Fargo, Eide Chrysler and Military Warriors Support Foundation met with Romesha to give him a brand new car through the nonprofit’s Transportation4Heroes program.

The program awards payment-free vehicles to combat those injured while in service and their spouses. The program also provides one year of family and financial mentoring. “It’s symbolic of that pride and patriotism and never forgetting the service and sacrifice of so many that have put on the uniform,” said Romesha.

Romesha said giving back to the veteran community is one way the American people can serve their country. For more information on the program, you can visit the Military Warriors Support Foundation website.

