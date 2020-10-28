Advertisement

New website offers confidential help for domestic violence victims

Thenova.me
Thenova.me(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. -  There’s a new website that offers victims of domestic violence a safe way to reach out for help.

Thenova.me allows victims to have secure and confidential online chats with an advocate at the Abused Adult Resource Center.

The website launched on June 1. It looks like a women’s health website.

“If a man looks at it, he will think, ‘oh my gosh this is boring.’ The link is right there and takes you to our chat. They are able to talk anonymously if they want to,” explained Angel Young, project coordinator for the AARC.

The website includes a quick escape button that takes the user directly to the Google home page and erases all browsing history.

The AARC has also set up a texting feature that allows women to use their phones to reach out for help. Simply text “ENTERNOW” to 31996.

You can learn more at thenova.me or abusuedadultresourcecenter.com.

