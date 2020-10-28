NDUS leaders issue call to action

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on all of us, and the North Dakota University System presidents say their students, faculty, and staff are feeling its effects, but are fighting hard.

But, NDUS Chancellor, Mark Hagerott warns, “If we don’t get the communities to do more, I’m afraid that these wonderful gems in each of their college towns might have to shut down and send kids home. Which isn’t good for the local community, it’s not good for the economy, all those things that they just pride themselves on.”

Hagerott and the system’s 11 presidents wrote an op ed outlining the steps students, faculty, and staff have taken to help flatten the curve, like wearing masks, regular testing, social distancing, limiting or cancelling events, and following quarantine rules. Now, they’re calling on residents to do the same.

“It’s a shout out for the great job that our students are doing. But secondly, in my mind, it’s a call to action for the whole state. Because, we have to do things differently or we’re going to end up getting the same results, and those results aren’t really great right now,” said Williston State College President, John Miller.

Miller says his campus community is tired, but he’s proud of them for coming together to keep everyone safe.

Likewise, Bismarck State College President, Douglas Jensen, says he sees everyone on campus wearing masks and taking precautions, which is exactly what’s been asked of them.

Jensen compared precautions, like wearing masks and getting tested, to preparing for a natural disaster, saying, “If you have a flood, people know that the water is coming, so they might start preparing themselves. So, if I wear a mask, and I keep social distancing, and I sanitize my hands. If I do all of those things, it just keeps building up a response to hold the pandemic off as much as we can.”

They all say while there’s no silver bullet to eradicate covid-19, we can all take action and do our part to help get it under control and protect those around us.

