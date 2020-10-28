Advertisement

NDUS leaders issue call to action

North Dakota University System
North Dakota University System(North Dakota University System)
By Anna Schleisman
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on all of us, and the North Dakota University System presidents say their students, faculty, and staff are feeling its effects, but are fighting hard.

But, NDUS Chancellor, Mark Hagerott warns, “If we don’t get the communities to do more, I’m afraid that these wonderful gems in each of their college towns might have to shut down and send kids home. Which isn’t good for the local community, it’s not good for the economy, all those things that they just pride themselves on.”

Hagerott and the system’s 11 presidents wrote an op ed outlining the steps students, faculty, and staff have taken to help flatten the curve, like wearing masks, regular testing, social distancing, limiting or cancelling events, and following quarantine rules. Now, they’re calling on residents to do the same.

“It’s a shout out for the great job that our students are doing. But secondly, in my mind, it’s a call to action for the whole state. Because, we have to do things differently or we’re going to end up getting the same results, and those results aren’t really great right now,” said Williston State College President, John Miller.

Miller says his campus community is tired, but he’s proud of them for coming together to keep everyone safe.

Likewise, Bismarck State College President, Douglas Jensen, says he sees everyone on campus wearing masks and taking precautions, which is exactly what’s been asked of them.

Jensen compared precautions, like wearing masks and getting tested, to preparing for a natural disaster, saying, “If you have a flood, people know that the water is coming, so they might start preparing themselves. So, if I wear a mask, and I keep social distancing, and I sanitize my hands. If I do all of those things, it just keeps building up a response to hold the pandemic off as much as we can.”

They all say while there’s no silver bullet to eradicate covid-19, we can all take action and do our part to help get it under control and protect those around us.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Three Affiliated Tribes approves mask mandate

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
On Tuesday, the North Dakota Department of Health reported that 15 more people had died with COVID-19—nine of which were in Ward County.

News

One artist brushed off obstacles to bring art to Bismarck

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
When you’re born to be something, there’s nothing that can stand in your way. That’s how one North Dakota native describes her path to becoming the artist she always knew she could be.

News

Surrey City Council discusses need for complaint, discipline policies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Salling
Surrey residents said issues have been cropping up for the last year and a half. In a special meeting Tuesday night, the city took the first steps towards a possible solution.

News

Health officials in Ward County react to Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
On Tuesday, the North Dakota Department of Health reported that 15 more people had died with COVID-19—nine of which were in Ward County.

Latest News

News

ND’s House Race

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann and Grace Kraemer
North Dakota’s U.S. House race has relatively new faces but for different reasons.

News

North Dakota veteran honored with keys to new car

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
A North Dakota veteran who has been honored for his bravery with America’s highest and most-prestigious personal military decoration, now has the keys to a brand new car.

News

DOCR facilities mass testing once a week; COVID numbers stay low

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Despite COVID cases increasing around the state, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is seeing low numbers inside their facilities.

News

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: McKenna Rolland

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Barr
This week's United Community Bank Athlete of the Week is Glenburn senior middle hitter/blocker McKenna Rolland, who has stepped up into a leadership role for the Panthers volleyball team.

News

Registration open for spring 2021 semester at Minot State University

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Students will have the choice between online, HyFlex and face to face classes going into the Spring semester.

News

Minot Public Library looking for feedback from public

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The Minot Public Library has adopted many programs for safety during the coronavirus outbreak, but they wanted to ask the public how they’re doing so far.