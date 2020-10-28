ND’s House Race

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s U.S. House race has relatively new faces but for different reasons.

One is new to Congress, one is new to campaigning, and one is new to being the politician rather than working WITH the politicians.

As the early snow begins to fall in Dickinson, Representative Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., reflects on a tumultuous first term in the House.

After serving six years in the State Senate, Armstrong won a seat in the U.S. House in 2018. And had to adjust to working with a mostly-republican state senate to a mostly-Democratic House.

“We do a lot of fighting, but I was also used to fighting and losing. You do that a lot as a defense attorney. So, I’m making the case, compelling the case, knowing full well... You know what the vote is before you walk in the morning. So you have this huge hearing, you’re fighting about everything, but if it’s a shirts versus skins game, you know what the result is before you even show up,” Armstrong said.

In Armstrong’s first term, he had a committee voice on the Mueller investigation, voted against Impeachment, and partook for Coronavirus relief aid packages.

“I had never served in Congress before. Being a former youth baseball coach and a former criminal defense attorney, I deal with chaos better than most people because I’ve had to do it in the past,” Armstrong said.

Meanwhile, Minot’s Zach Raknerud doesn’t have a long political resume, but his exposure has increased over the years, by running for the state house in 2018 and partaking in the George Floyd protests earlier this year.

“A vote for me looks like a vote for representation for working and middle class families. And so that’s what I tell people: this is the perfect chance for a young working-class person to come and make a difference,” Raknerud said.

He said he’s not going to DC to be a Democrat. Rather, to reform the party that he says has lost its way.

Those reforms? Health care and installing elections dividends, where individuals are given money to contribute to any campaign they like. He said this is to balance out the voices in election season.

“The policies aren’t far-left. They’re actually extremely moderate. This nation and its priorities have drifted so far away from the bottom lines of working families, that it may by the casual observance look far left, but it’s really not,” Raknerud said.

Our third candidate, while out of Fargo is no stranger to Bismarck. Steven Peterson is running as a Libertarian, but he says he’s more of an “independent”, and says his policies are more centrist than they seem.

“We need to get a stimulus passed. That’s why I’m taking ideology off the table. I’m a Libertarian and I’m supposed to say ‘let them fend for themselves.’ No, rather, humanitarianism trumps libertarianism. There’s a time where we put people before policy,” Peterson said.

Peterson is a former bounty hunter, and more recently has been a lobbyist within the state Capitol; most notably for medicinal marijuana.

While lobbying has its connotation, Peterson said he’s contributed nearly nothing to any lawmaker or candidate during his time.

“It’s not meant to be 'here’s a check.” Okay? I shouldn’t have to buy your opinion. Shouldn’t have to buy your vote. Rather, I should be able to talk to you about it. Say 'hey, this is why I’m here. I’m one of those patients.," Peterson said.

Three candidates from three different parts of the state, all hoping to represent all of it.

