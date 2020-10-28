BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 3,000 people attended this year’s Recovery Reinvented event online due to COVID-19.

Media personality and addiction specialist Drew Pinsky and author David Sheff were keynote speakers.

The virtual event focused on reinventing recovery by eliminating the stigma of addiction, supporting innovation in virtual recovery support services, addiction and adverse childhood experiences, and much more.

During the event, participants heard stories from those on the road to recovery and representatives from Solid Comfort, a furniture manufacturing company based in Fargo.

They talked about more inclusive hiring practices as a way to fill open positions with those who may have a criminal background who might have been overlooked.

“We have even more isolation with the pandemic and we’re even more disconnected. So, it’s more important than ever to have these conversations today and talk about where people can help and get resources virtually,” said First Lady Kathryn Burgum.

All resources mentioned at the event can be found on the website: https://recoveryreinvented.com/ If you missed the event, it was recorded and will be available to re-watch in about two weeks on the website.

