Health officials in Ward County react to Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers

Lisa Clute
Lisa Clute(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – On Tuesday, the North Dakota Department of Health reported that 15 more people had died with COVID-19—nine of which were in Ward County.

The nine victims from Ward County range in age from their 60′s to their 90′s.

The county also reported 81 new COVID-19 cases.

With Tuesday’s numbers, health officials with First District Health Unit said they have seen a spike in cases in the 80-year-old and up age group.

“We have seen that number spike substantially over the last few weeks. So, hence we know that when we see increased cases in that age group, it is likely we see increased deaths,” said Lisa Clute, Executive Officer with First District Health Unit.

You can follow the latest COVID-19 numbers on the health department’s dashboard: https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/north-dakota-coronavirus-cases

