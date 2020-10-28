Advertisement

Fundraiser supporting Minot Men’s Winter Refuge

Minot Men's Winter Refuge
Minot Men's Winter Refuge(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – This year raising funds for organizations and non-profits has been challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fundraisers can be essential to these groups in providing for the community.

Minot’s Men Winter Refuge usually hosts three to four fundraisers a year to help provide to those in need.

This year, they have not been able to hold those events.

However, with a little creativity, the refuge will be hosting a fundraiser this weekend that is safe and fun for all ages and will ultimately help the organization provide for men this winter season.

“We are still not exactly sure how things are going to work with the congregate setting at the shelter so we might be using hotel rooms more than usual this winter. So, all of funds will go toward helping guys basically have a warm place to stay and have some food,” said Mike Zimmer, Executive Director.

The 5k run/walk fundraiser is Halloween day, Friday, Oct. 31, and costumes are highly encouraged during the race.

The race starts at 11 a.m. at Berry Acres Pumpkin Patch.

You can pre-register online at www.runsignup.com or you can on race day.

The fee is $40 and comes with admission to the pumpkin patch and a T-shirt.

