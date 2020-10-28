Advertisement

DOCR facilities mass testing once a week; COVID numbers stay low

Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Despite COVID cases increasing around the state, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is seeing low numbers inside their facilities.

DOCR medical leaders are calling it a miracle, saying cases should be much higher.

Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation leaders say the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the State Penitentiary occurred in early May.

Combined, the five facilities now have more than 75 positive cases, with the Youth Correctional Center recording none.

With record high numbers around the state, the DOCR is conducting mass testing every week at each facility.

Prisons around the Country are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in the hundreds.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock activated the National Guard after 166 inmates and 61 staff tested positive at the State Prison.

“If you look at nation-wide, we’ve done a phenomenal job. And I don’t know who to give credit to that too, but I don’t know when we’ll hit a peak, or if we have already,” said Maren Arbach, safety officer for the North Dakota State Penitentiary.

Inside North Dakota facilities, mass testing is mandatory for all residents and staff once a week.

“If we have a staff person who says during their shift, ‘hey I’m not feeling great’ we send them down to get a test, and then we send them home,” said Arbach

Residents can also request to be tested if they are showing any symptoms.

“If they’re transferring between facilities we do quarantining for two weeks prior and also making sure we test them before we transfer them, so that way we’re not spreading it,” said Arbach.

The State Penitentiary is broken down into eight units, each unit can hold between 20 to 150 residents.

“If they’re let out for meals, activity or recreation they go together, they don’t intermingle with the other housing units,” said Jessica Wilkins, director of Nursing at the North Dakota State Penitentiary.

If a single resident tests positive, they are placed on isolation status for 12 to 14 days.

If an entire unit is infected, they’re locked down.

“They just stay in their unit they don’t interact with anybody in any other areas. So they can rec in their day rooms, each unit has an outdoor rec area, so they can still get out and move around. But we’re just limiting the contact with anyone else who is not already potentially positive,” said Arbach.

On their website, the DOCR tracks how many staff and residents are tested multiple times.

They say numbers are high due to its weekly mass testing.

“We track on a spread sheet anyone who has had a positive test, and for 90 days they’re exempt from that testing process,” said Arbach.

Medical leaders say they are unsure if prison facilities have hit their peak, but their anticipating a spike during flu season.

The State Penitentiary has a rapid testing machine that can give results in 15 to 20 minutes. They keep 100 tests on hand at a time.

All mass testing is done with the Department Of Health, who provides the more than 1,500 tests a week.

Resident numbers are then compiled into North Dakota’s daily averages.

