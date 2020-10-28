Advertisement

Bismarck passes citywide mask strategy

Bismarck City Commission
Bismarck City Commission(KFYR)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission voted to approve a citywide mask strategy.

There’s no penalty for noncompliance.

“It’s probably going to be the weakest thing you’ve ever seen,” said Commissioner Greg Zenker.

The commissioners said the mandate will last from Nov. 1 and end on the day the 14-day rolling average positivity rate for Burleigh County is at 8% or less.

However, the commissioners will meet again to review the policy’s effectiveness on Dec. 8.

Commissioners said they want to “test drive” the new policy.

Ultimately, the vote was 3-2 with Commissioner Mark Splonskowski, whose regularly spoken out against masks, casting a “no vote.”

The other ‘no vote’ came from Mayor Steve Bakken.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27 the City Commission heard input from those both for and against the mask mandate.

The mandate requires masks to be worn in all indoor public places.

However, some businesses and religious organizations can apply for exceptions. The commission members say they modeled their mask policy after Fargo, West Fargo, Minot, and Valley City’s mask mandates.

This comes one day after White House Coronavirus Response Coordiantor Dr. Deborah Brix visited Bismarck, and said the city had the least mask use compared to anywhere else she had visited.

After the Birx visit, Mayor Steve Bakken noted that he didn’t support local mandates, but did say that a statewide mandate would be more effective than a local one.

Commissioner Guy echoed those sentiments, voicing her frustration with Gov. Doug Burgum’s lack of issuing a statewide mandate.

Guy’s concern was hitting another shutdown due to increasing numbers.

“We are sitting on the answers to our prayers, people,” Guy said. “And we need to get off out butts and do what we need to do.”

Other commissioners said they wished the solution was black and white, and wanted to rely on personal responsibility from the public.

